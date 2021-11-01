Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study is to broaden understanding of how premarital conception in adolescence contributes to child marriage and early union in selected countries in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.



METHODS: Data were drawn from the latest Demographic and Health Surveys and Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys from seven countries in Southeast Asia and Papua New Guinea, to examine patterns and trends of premarital conception and its potential contribution to early union and child marriage.



RESULTS: Among ever-married/in union women aged 20-24 years, who gave birth under 18 years, between 9% and 36% of pregnancies were conceived premaritally. Of these adolescent mothers, who conceived premaritally, 57%-92% were married by the time of birth. Data indicate a trend of increasing premarital conception in six of the selected countries.



DISCUSSION: Findings suggest that adolescent pregnancy is a significant driver of child marriage/early union in seven countries in Southeast Asia and Papua New Guinea.

