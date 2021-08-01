|
Citation
|
Edmeades JD, MacQuarrie KLD, Acharya K. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; 70(3S): S54-S56.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35184832
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Relatively little is known about the factors associated with child, early, and forced marriage (CEFM) for boys. This brief explores potential economic, social, and demographic drivers of CEFM for boys, highlighting the role of gendered social norms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child marriage; Social norms; Child grooms; Family formation; Readiness to marry