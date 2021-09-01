Abstract

PURPOSE: Although the average age of marriage has increased in many countries in the Middle East in recent years, child marriage is thought to become more common among certain populations in Jordan, notably the refugees. This study explores the perspectives of Jordanian and Syrian adolescents on child marriage in relation to the Syrian conflict as members of refugee populations and host communities.



METHODS: This study used data from in-depth interviews with 64 Jordanian and Syrian adolescents between the ages of 15 and 19 years. Interviews consisted of a narrative, flexible dialog in which participants discussed their life histories using the creation of a visual timeline as a tool. Data analysis was iterative, inductive, and based on the grounded theory approach. Themes were identified through ongoing interaction with the data.



RESULTS: Three major themes emerged from the data relating to child marriage: (1) the influence of intermingling between Syrian and Jordanian communities, (2) vulnerability and control interact to fuel increases in child marriage in displacement, and (3) finding agency by rejecting child marriage.



CONCLUSIONS: The Syrian conflict has changed practices relating to child marriage, fostering a renewed reliance on child marriage in light of increasing instability, leaving both Jordanian and Syrian adolescents increasingly vulnerable. Many adolescents reject the practice, thus offering an opportunity for social change.

