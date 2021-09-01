|
Citation
|
Shaheen A, Othman A, Hamdan K, Albqoor MA, Atoom MA, Langer A, Gausman J. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; 70(3S): S57-S63.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35184833
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Although the average age of marriage has increased in many countries in the Middle East in recent years, child marriage is thought to become more common among certain populations in Jordan, notably the refugees. This study explores the perspectives of Jordanian and Syrian adolescents on child marriage in relation to the Syrian conflict as members of refugee populations and host communities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child marriage; Jordanian adolescents; Qualitative study; Syrian adolescents