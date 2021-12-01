|
Kimball D, Dwivedi A. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; 70(3S): S7-S8.
Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing
35184835
The Kendeda Fund and Nirantar have worked closely together over several years, as donor and advocate, respectively. Kendeda, a grant-making foundation based in Atlanta, Georgia, has supported child marriage research and advocacy over the past 8 years (including grants to fund the publication of this Supplement). Kendeda brought to the child marriage field a long-standing interest in narratives about specific problems and solutions, how these stories are understood within and across specific communities, and how these evolve over multiple generations. Yet, some of Kendeda's potential partners were initially resistant to working on child, early, and forced marriages and unions (CEFMU) because of how the problem had historically been framed and the kinds of groups that had worked to address it.
