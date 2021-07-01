Abstract

PURPOSE: Marriage without meaningful consent persists in India, yet early marriage programs have rarely addressed consent, and research on the practice and its consequences for married life is limited. This study explores how consent in marriage decisions affects married life, specifically, agency, gender attitudes, spousal communication, contraception, and marital violence outcomes.



METHODS: A subset of 1991 married girls and young women was drawn from a 2018 state-representative survey of adolescents and youth aged 15-21 years in Jharkhand. We compared outcomes between those in self-arranged marriages (n = 392), those in semi-arranged marriages who were acquainted with their husbands before marriage (n = 612), and those in fully parent-arranged marriages with no premarital contact (n = 995). Logistic regression analyses identify associations between marriage decision-making and outcomes of interest, controlling for confounding sociodemographic factors.



RESULTS: Compared with girls whose marriages were self-arranged, those in both fully parent- and semi-arranged marriages were less likely, respectively, to make household decisions (odds ratios [OR],.37 and.60), hold egalitarian gender role attitudes (OR,.48 and.66), uphold girls' rights (OR,.41 and.48), communicate with their husbands (OR,.48 and.64), and practice contraception (OR,.51 and.67). Those in fully family-arranged marriages also had less freedom of movement (OR,.64) and were less likely to express self-efficacy (OR,.64). Marital violence was unrelated to marriage arrangements.



CONCLUSIONS: Self-arranged marriage is associated with more positive outcomes than family-arranged ones, including semi-arranged ones, but marriage arrangements are unrelated with marital violence.



FINDINGS reaffirm the need to breakdown prevailing patriarchal norms and promote girls' right to meaningful, "free and full consent".

Language: en