Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motorcycle use is associated with fatal crashes. The government of Lagos State, Nigeria has introduced legislation and policies to address this issue.



AIM: To examine trends in motorcycle accident mortality in Lagos over a 10-year period (January 2010 - December 2019) and consider the impact of transportation legislation and policy changes on deaths from motorcycle accidents during that period.



METHOD: A retrospective analysis of all autopsies performed on decedents from motorcycle crashes between January 2010 and December 2019.



RESULTS: There were 211 cases of motorcycle accident-related deaths. Most victims were males (89.1%), the peak age was 31-40 years (30.8%), and majority were riders and pillion passengers (39.8% each). Head injury (51.6%) was the most common injury and cause of death. There was a general decline in case numbers from 2010 to 2019. Following new legislation that introduced a motorcycle hailing service between 2017 and 2019, there was a 17.4% reduction in fatalities from accidents.



CONCLUSION: There has been a general downward trend in fatal motorcycle accidents in Lagos from 2010 to 2019. Changes in government transportation policies have likely had consequences on motorcycle accident-related mortality.

Language: en