Abstract

AIM: Student's uncivil behaviour is one of the most common problems in the educational setting, including nursing schools. It is essential to develop tools for measuring the uncivil behaviour of nursing students to solve this problem. Therefore, this study aimed to evaluate psychometric properties of perceived nursing student's incivility questionnaire among the Iranian community.



DESIGN: In this methodological study, perceived nursing student's incivility questionnaire was completed by 360 nursing students and 121 nursing faculty members.



METHODS: Sampling was done from October 2019-November 2019. Content and construct validity of the questionnaire were evaluated. Reliability was estimated using Cronbach's alpha and McDonald's omega coefficients and composite reliability. The construct validity of nursing student's perceived incivility was investigated by exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses.



RESULTS: Content validity index 0.88 for the whole instrument. The three factors of violent behaviours, irresponsible behaviours and unsound behaviours explained more than 51.485% of the variance. Factor structure extracted using model fit indices (PCFI = 0.763, PNFI = 0.732, CMIN/DF = 2.501, RMSEA = 0.056, GFI = 0.941, AGFI = 0.918, CFI = 0.935) and convergent validity were also confirmed. Internal consistency and composite reliability were estimated to be more than 0.7. The results showed that Iranian perceived nursing student's incivility questionnaire is a three-dimensional construct with good validity and reliability.

