Abstract

BACKGROUND: Balance disorders are believed to be one of the main reasons for falls in older adults. They are related to natural processes of ageing, resulting in deterioration of information integration and processing from the vestibular, somatosensory and visual systems. The consequence is an increased number of postural sways, which are some of balance factors. Balance control in static and dynamic activities is an essential element of daily functioning of older citizens. It seems that balance assessment is essential to determine the risk of falls, as well as to determine which factors of balance have greatest impact on the risk of falls.



METHODS: The study involved physically active female students (n = 36, mean age 67,11 ± 5,35) of a University of the Third Age. We used the Balance System SD platform to assess their balance in four tests with eyes open and with eyes closed and to determine the risk of falls. We assessed the relationships between individual balance indices (overall stability index, anterior/posterior stability index, medial/lateral stability index) and the falls risk index. We also determined those factors which predicted the risk of falls the most.



RESULTS: The studied subjects had low risk of falls for their age category. In most measurements there were relationships between the risk of falls and the size of sways in the coronal plane and the overall stability index. We also found that the overall stability index calculated in measurements with eyes closed predicted the risk of falls of the studied physically active females most accurately (R(2) 0.391 F(1.34)=23.475; <0.000). The subjects were physically active and their falls risk index was low - this allowed us to presume that there was a relationship between these two factors. Preventive programmes should include exercise performed with eyes closed, and tests conducted with eyes closed seem to be most sensitive in determining balance disorders in physically active women.

Language: en