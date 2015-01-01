Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The primary aim was to investigate whether any association exists between poor sleep quality and deterioration in postural control among university student population.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A case-control study was conducted in which sleep quality of 119 university students from different departments of Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi, India was assessed using Pittsburgh sleep quality index (PSQI) following which the participants postural control, or dynamic balance was measured using the Y balance test (YBT). The participants were divided into two groups (A and B) based on their PSQI cut off scores. The YBT data was then evaluated for the dynamic balance assessment of the participants.



RESULTS: The mean age of the participants was 22.23±2.29 out of which 86 were female and 33 were male. The mean BMI of the participants was 21.58±3.66. Group A included 63 participants who had "good" sleep quality (global PSQI score < 5) whereas group B included 56 participants who had "poor" sleep quality (global PSQI score ≥ 5). Group comparisons based on t-test revealed a signiﬁcant difference (p<0.05) between means of the two groups, with the mean balance of group A being greater than that of group B. Also, chi-square testing showed no significant association between the BMI and dynamic balance scores for the participants (p<0.10).



CONCLUSION: The findings of the study conclude that poor sleep quality is associated with a deterioration of postural control in university students. The study also revealed that there was no association between BMI and dynamic balance in this population.

