Abstract

Falling is the commonest cause of traumatic injury triggering older adults in the United States to present to the Emergency Department (ED). We discuss an article by Hammouda et al published in Academic Emergency Medicine, November 2021, a scoping review and consensus statement produced by the Geriatric Emergency Care Applied Research (GEAR) Network. We provide critical analysis of the article, and summarize the social media discussion and a podcast in which the authors discuss their work.

