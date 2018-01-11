Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) during pregnancy is a global health problem with adverse consequences for mothers, infants and families. We hypothesise that information about IPV and safety behaviours during pregnancy has the potential to increase quality of life and the use of safety behaviours and prevent IPV.



METHODS: A multicentre randomised controlled trial among culturally diverse pregnant women in Norway, to test the effect of a tablet-based video intervention about IPV and safety behaviours. Women attending routine antenatal check-ups alone (baseline) were screened for violence (Abuse Assessment Screen) by responding to questions on a tablet, and randomised (1:1) by computer to receive an intervention or a control video. The intervention video presented information about IPV and safety behaviours. The controls viewed a video promoting healthy pregnancy in general. Outcome measures were assessed three months post-partum: The World Health Organization Quality of Life-BREF, the Composite Abuse Scale on violence during the last 12 months and use of safety behaviours based on a 15-item checklist. A general linear model for repeated measures was used to examine the intervention's effect. The analyses were conducted by intention to treat.



RESULTS: Among 1818 eligible women, 317 reported IPV and were randomised to an intervention (157) or a control group (160). A total of 251 (79.2%) women completed the follow-up questionnaire: 120 (76.4%) in the intervention group and 131 (81.9%) in the control group. At follow-up, 115 (45.8%) women reported a history of IPV. Few women (n = 39) reported IPV during the last 12 months. No differences in quality-of-life domains and overall quality of life and health were found between the intervention and the control groups. We detected no differences between the use of safety behaviours or IPV frequency and severity during the last 12 months.



CONCLUSION: Our intervention did not improve women's quality of life, use of safety behaviours or exposure to violence. Nevertheless, a tablet-based tool may motivate women experiencing IPV to seek help and support. More research is needed regarding tablet-based interventions for women experiencing IPV, particularly culturally sensitive interventions. TRIAL REGISTRATION: NCT03397277 registered in clinicaltrials.gov on 11/01/2018.

