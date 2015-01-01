|
Citation
VanSolkema M, McCann CM, Barker-Collo S, Foster A. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35192421
Abstract
PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: Attention and communication difficulties are common yet often invisible following Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). The focus of this paper is to use practice-based evidence from health professionals working with individuals following TBI to gain a deep and relevant understanding of the impact that attention and communication can have in the lives of individuals following TBI. RESEARCH DESIGN: This dataset comes from a larger mixed-methods study that includes a survey with both open and closed questions and focus group data sources.
Language: en
Keywords
Attention; traumatic brain injury; outcomes; communication; qualitative evidence