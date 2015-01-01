|
Li B, Hu T, Tang W. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35192219
AIM: This study investigated the influence of childhood adversity, such as peer bullying and socioeconomic status, on the suicidal behaviour of left-behind Chinese adolescents to determine whether psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) mediated the associations between these childhood adversities and suicidality; suicidal ideation (serious thoughts about taking one's own life), suicide plans, and suicide attempts.
suicidality; left-behind children; bullying problems; poverty; psychotic-like experiences