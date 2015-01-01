SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lee SY, Pyun MR. Health Commun. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa Healthcare)

10.1080/10410236.2022.2040171

35189764

This study examined whether suicide rates in the elderly population are associated with media coverage of senior or celebrity suicides. Analyzing data from 2012 to 2015, we found that seniors were likely to be more influenced by media coverage of senior suicides than by celebrity suicides. Furthermore, the effects of media coverage of senior suicides were more significant when the reported reason was either health (mental or physical problems) or financial issues, such as poverty than other reasons.


celebrity suicides; copycat suicides; identification theory; senior suicides

