SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shabangu SB, Koen V. J. Health Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/13591053221079951

PMID

35191350

Abstract

Literature highlights that youth in correctional centres face multiple risk factors which can be buffered by resilience. This study aimed to explore and describe the experiences of at-risk youth in a juvenile correctional centre in Eswatini regarding their resilience. The participants were purposively sampled and engaged in individual (n = 41) and group (n = 25) data collection. Following thematic analysis, the findings revealed four main themes: Understanding of resilience, protective factors to resilience, risk factors to resilience and youth's recommendations for resilience. This study provides insight into resilience of youth from youth's perspective that may be useful in rehabilitation or programme development.

Keywords: Juvenile justice


Language: en

Keywords

resilience; youth; at-risk youth; Eswatini; juvenile corrections; World Café

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print