Abstract

Literature highlights that youth in correctional centres face multiple risk factors which can be buffered by resilience. This study aimed to explore and describe the experiences of at-risk youth in a juvenile correctional centre in Eswatini regarding their resilience. The participants were purposively sampled and engaged in individual (n = 41) and group (n = 25) data collection. Following thematic analysis, the findings revealed four main themes: Understanding of resilience, protective factors to resilience, risk factors to resilience and youth's recommendations for resilience. This study provides insight into resilience of youth from youth's perspective that may be useful in rehabilitation or programme development.



Keywords: Juvenile justice

Language: en