Abstract

Internalizing symptoms, including depressive and anxious symptoms, are among the most common mental health concerns for young children. In middle childhood, children who experience more frequent internalizing symptoms tend to also experience more negative relationships with their teachers. Less is known about how children's depressive and anxious symptoms are associated with teacher-child relationship quality in early childhood. The few studies of these associations in early childhood present mixed findings on the directionality of these associations. To address these mixed findings in early childhood, the current study used autoregressive latent trajectory models with structured residuals to examine four conceptual models of the concurrent and prospective associations between children's depressive and anxious symptoms and teacher-child dependency and conflict, including concurrent, child-driven, relationship-driven, and transactional models. Participants were 428 children (49.1% girls, M(age) = 4.09 years, SD = 0.32) assessed in the fall and spring of preschool and kindergarten. Children's symptoms of depression and anxiety were related to the concurrent quality of teacher-child dependency and conflict, supporting the concurrent model. Children who experienced increased depressive and anxious symptoms across preschool and kindergarten, relative to their peers and their own average experiences, tended to also experience more dependent and conflictual relationships with their teachers.

