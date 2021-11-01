|
Merle JL, Thayer AJ, Larson MF, Pauling S, Cook CR, Rios JA, McGinnis JL, Sullivan MM. J. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 91: 1-26.
(Copyright © 2022, Society for the Study of School Psychology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
35190070
Educational researchers have produced a variety of evidence-based practices (EBP) to address social, emotional, and behavioral (SEB) needs among students. Yet, these practices are often insufficiently adopted and implemented with fidelity by teachers to produce the beneficial outcomes associated with the EBP, leaving students at risk for developing SEB problems. If ignored, SEB problems can lead to other negative outcomes, such as academic failure. Therefore, implementation strategies (i.e., methods and procedures designed to promote implementation outcomes) are needed to improve teachers' uptake and delivery of EBPs with fidelity. This meta-analysis sought to examine the types and magnitude of effect of implementation strategies that have been designed and tested to improve teacher adherence to SEB EBPs. Included studies (a) used single case experimental designs, (b) employed at least one implementation strategy, (c) targeted general education teachers, and (d) evaluated adherence as a core dimension of fidelity related to the delivery of EBPs. In total, this study included 28 articles and evaluated 122 effect sizes. A total of 15 unique implementation strategies were categorized.
Behavior change; meta-analysis; Implementation strategies; Mechanism; School-based; Single case