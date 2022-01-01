Abstract

Social support is empirically linked to improved adolescent psychological and academic functioning. This study explored typologies characterized by family, peer, and school support among students in early (Grade 7; n = 27,399) and late (Grade 11; n = 27,984) adolescence. We assessed how each latent profile related to key aspects of psychological and academic functioning and the moderation of gender in these associations. Three convergent profiles (i.e., High, Moderate, and Low Support) and two divergent profiles (i.e., Minimum Peer Support and Minimum Family Support) were found in both grade levels, with psychological and academic functioning differentiated by the profiles. The Minimum Peer Support and Minimum Family Support profiles showed the lowest functioning in all domains across grade levels. The High Support profile showed the highest psychological health and academic performance. Gender moderation was observed in the associations between social support profiles and psychological functioning and was more prominent among 7th graders than 11th graders.



FINDINGS suggest that social support's impact is determined by combinations of various support sources, age, and gender. The social support profiles and their associations with students' characteristics and outcomes may inform practitioners in supporting vulnerable groups and planning interventions.

Language: en