Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rugby is the most played contact sport in the world and is characterized by muscle-tendon structures injuries due to trauma. Posture in ideal balance allows the maximum effectiveness of a gesture in absence of pain. and an adequate posture might have a role in trauma related sport prevention. Aim of this proof-of-principle study was to investigate if sports activity might cause postural changes in National League rugby players and whether it correlates with an increased risk of injuries.



METHODS: Male rugby players from a National League were included in the study. The athletes underwent a postural questionnaire, an analysis of plantar support (3D-PodoScanalyzer) and a postural-evaluation (Formetric4D). The tests were performed at T0 (on-season), T1 (off-season) and T2 (pre-season).



RESULTS: Twenty-six male rugby players, mean aged 22.5 years old, were included. The analysis of plantar support showed statistically significant variability in 6 values: left Arch index (p=0.004), right Staheli index (p=0.042), midfoot symmetry (p=0.030), isthmus symmetry (p=0.048), arch length symmetry (p=0.027), height of the left plantar arch (p=0.009). The postural evaluation showed statistically significant variability in only two values: rotation of the pelvis (p=0.013) and kyphotic angle (p=0.050).



CONCLUSIONS: The data of our study show, during the intense phases of the championship, a prevalence of injuries to the left lower limb and an increase in the cavity of the ipsilateral foot. The study also shows that the training conducted by the athletes examined improves the values of the pelvic rotation and the kyphotic angle.

