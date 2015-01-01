Abstract

PURPOSE: Neuromuscular training (NMT) is effective at reducing football injuries. The purpose of this study was to document the use of NMT to prevent anterior cruciate ligament injuries and lateral ankle sprains in adult amateur football and to identify barriers for using NMT.



METHODS: A preseason and in-season online survey was completed by players and coaches of 164 football teams. The survey contained questions concerning injury history, type and frequency of NMT, and barriers when NMT was not used.



RESULTS: A total of 2013 players (40% female) and 180 coaches (10% female) completed the preseason survey, whereas 1253 players and 140 coaches completed the in-season survey. Thirty-four percent (preseason) to 21% (in-season) of players used NMT, but only 8% (preseason) to 5% (in-season) performed adequate NMT (i.e. both balance and plyometric exercises, at least twice per week). In the subpopulation of players with an injury history, 12% (preseason) and 7% (in-season) performed adequate NMT. With respect to the coaches, only 5% (preseason) and 2% (in-season) implemented adequate NMT. Most important barriers for using NMT for both players and coaches were a lack of belief in its effectiveness, a lack of knowledge, the belief that stretching is sufficient, and not feeling the need for it.



CONCLUSION: Most amateur football teams do not implement essential components of NMT. The results highlight the urgent need for developing strategies to enhance the adequate use of NMT in amateur football.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: II.

