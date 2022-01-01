Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the incidence of cognitive dependence in adults who are physically independent at discharge from acute traumatic brain injury (TBI) rehabilitation.



DESIGN: Analysis of historical clinical and demographic data obtained from inpatient stay. SETTING: Inpatient rehabilitation unit in a large, metropolitan university hospital. PARTICIPANTS: Adult inpatients with moderate-to-severe TBI (N = 226) who were physically independent at discharge from acute rehabilitation. INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: FIM Motor and Cognitive subscales, discharge destination, and care plan.



RESULTS: Approximately 69% (n = 155) of the physically independent inpatients were cognitively dependent at discharge from acute rehabilitation, with the highest proportions of dependence found in the domains of problem solving and memory. Most (82.6%; n =128) of these physically independent, yet cognitively dependent, patients were discharged home. Of those discharged to home, 82% (n = 105) were discharged to the care of family members, and 11% (n = 15) were discharged home alone. Patients from racial-ethnic minority backgrounds were significantly more likely than White patients to be discharged while cognitively dependent.



CONCLUSIONS: The majority of physically independent TBI patients were cognitively dependent at the time of discharge from acute inpatient rehabilitation. Further research is needed to understand the impact of cognitive dependence on caregiver stress and strain and the disproportionate burden on racial-ethnic minority patients and families. Given the potential functional and safety limitations imposed by cognitive deficits, healthcare policy and practice should facilitate delivery of cognitive rehabilitation services in acute TBI rehabilitation.

