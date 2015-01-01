|
Mendez-Bustos P, Fuster-Villaseca J, Lopez-Castroman J, Jiménez-Solomon O, Olivari C, Baca-Garcia E. BMJ Open 2022; 12(2): e051749.
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
35193905
INTRODUCTION: Adolescent suicide is a worldwide public health problem, being the second and the third leading cause of death in the 15-29 and the 15-19 age groups, respectively. Among adolescents, it is estimated that for every suicide, there are 100-200 suicide attempts. Although 79% of suicides in the world occur in low/middle-income countries, most of scientific evidence comes from high-income and low-risk countries. In recent years, adolescent suicide rates have steadily increased in Chile. Deaths caused by self-harm increased by 220% in the population aged 10-19 years between 2000 and 2015. The Maule Region is one of the regions of Chile with the highest levels of suicide among those aged 15 and 19 years old. The objective of this study is to evaluate the trajectories of ideation and suicidal attempts in adolescents with psychiatric disorders treated within the public health system of the Maule Region, Chile, based on different clinical, psychological and neuropsychological factors.
Language: en
suicide & self-harm; anxiety disorders; depression & mood disorders; impulse control disorders