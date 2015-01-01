Abstract

Social anxiety can have an adverse effect on social connections, educational achievement, and wellbeing. However, the extent to which students stigmatize their peers with social anxiety disorder (SAD) in female educational settings remains unknown. This study investigated the relationship between SAD, peer-liking and stigma in a cohort of early adolescent girls. The sample was 103 sixth and seventh graders attending three girls' schools in Australia. The students, aged between 10- and 13-years, were randomly allocated to either a control (n = 52) or experimental (n = 51) group. Participants completed an online survey while at school to examine their responses to one of two age-and-gender matched vignettes: a hypothetical peer with SAD (experimental condition), or without SAD (control condition). Contrary to expectations, group comparisons revealed that students with the SAD vignette liked their peer more than students with the non-SAD vignette. Also, students endorsed higher levels of pity, lower levels of fear, but similar levels of anger when considering their SAD (versus non-SAD) peer. In the SAD group, higher levels of pity were associated with greater peer-liking. The opposite pattern was evident in response to the non-SAD peer. Importantly, students discriminated less (preferred less social distance) in response to their peer with SAD. This points to the potential benefit of adolescent peer programs that aim to promote positive peer-relationships as a protective factor for students with SAD. Future research may examine gender and socio-economically diverse students to increase the confidence with which findings can be generalized to other educational settings.

Language: en