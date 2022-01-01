Abstract

In conditionally automated driving, drivers are relieved of steering (hands-off), accelerating, and braking actions as well as of continuous monitoring of driving situations and the system operation status (eyes off). This enables continuously engagement in non-driving-related activities. Managing the allocation of a driver's attention to the surrounding environment and automation status presents a major challenge in human-machine system design. In this study, we propose a verbal message with a reminder (monitoring request) to divert the driver's attention from non-driving-related activities to peripheral monitoring under conditionally automated driving. When the system encounters events related to weather, traffic, and road geometry, it provides a verbal message pertaining to the road surroundings (e.g., "It is foggy outside") to the driver. After three seconds, the system provides a reminder message (i.e., "Did you confirm it?") to the driver. We explore two questions: (1) how does the message with the reminder affect the driver's attention allocation, and (2) how does the message with the reminder affect the driver behavior in response to a request to intervene (RTI). With a driving simulator, we designed a repeated measures mixed design with a between-participant factor of "Driving condition" and within-participant factors of "Event type" and "Measurement time". Three driving conditions were established as follows: no messages, messages without reminders, and messages with reminders. Twenty-seven drivers participated as participants in the driving simulator experiment.



RESULTS showed that the reminder message was effective in allocating the participants' attention to the surrounding environment, and the participants took over the driving task after spending more time understanding the take-over situation in the condition of messages with reminders compared to those in the condition of no messages. We conclude that the proposed reminder message can direct drivers' attention to the road surroundings during conditionally automated driving. In the future, we plan to design adaptive verbal monitoring requests to adjust the reminder message according to the situation.

Language: en