Abstract

Highly automated vehicles (AVs) have the potential to improve the journey experience for all users by allowing them to partake in Non-Driving Related Tasks (NDRTs). Using a 42-question online survey of drivers (n = 1378, 59% males, 40% females), and in-depth interviews (n = 18, 56% males, 44% females), this study investigated NDRTs and the motivations for private ownership of highly automated vehicles (AVs). 42% of participants were identified to be more likely to own an AV and, believed that they were safer, would reduce congestion and the risk of accidents. There was also a genuine desire to actively fill the non-driving time being productive or using a device rather than passive tasks such as listening to music or watching their surroundings. Commuting was reported to be the most likely journey type amongst those more likely to own an AV. The commuting journey also showed the most diverse range of NDRTs including social (e.g., conversation, playing games), wellbeing (e.g., eating a meal, sleep), leisure (e.g., watching a video), and being productive (e.g., working on a laptop). This study provides insights into NDRTs to inform future interior vehicle design and motivations for owning highly automated vehicles.

