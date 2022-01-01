|
Gill G, Bigazzi A, Winters M. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 85: 179-194.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Interactions with other road users influence the perceived safety and comfort of pedestrians. Yet the relationships among perceptions of yielding, safety, and comfort are poorly understood. To enhance understanding of these key concepts, the objectives of this study are to determine how perception of pedestrian safety at unsignalized crosswalks differs from perception of comfort, and the relationship of each with perception of yielding. A generalized structural equations model is developed using data from an online survey in which 366 participants (i.e., "perceivers") rated yielding, safety, and comfort for sample videos of pedestrian interactions with motor vehicles and bicycles.
Comfort; Crosswalk; Pedestrian; Safety; Yielding