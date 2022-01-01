Abstract

Aim

This study aims to determine the effects of partial sleep deprivation (PSD) on driving performance of professional and young non-professional drivers.

Methods

The study included fifty participants (20 professional taxi drivers and 30 young non-professional drivers) driving the simulator-cab in three conditions. The first test session (TS1) was conducted after one night of PSD followed by the second test (TS2) after two consecutive nights of PSD. The driving performance metrics in two conditions of PSD (i.e., sleep duration = 4.25 ± 0.5 h) were compared with the baseline drive with no sleep loss. Sleep restriction was monitored using Actiwatch. Drivers subjectively self-reported their alertness using Karolinska Sleepiness Scale (KSS). Driving performance metrics and reaction time to emergency events were collected during each drive.

Results

A preliminary mixed-design ANOVA showed deterioration in driving performance of all drivers in terms of speed (p < 0.1), speed variability (p = 0.06), standard deviation in lateral positions (SDLP) (p < 0.001) and delayed reaction time (p < 0.05). Separate Mixed-Effects Generalized Linear Models for professional and non-professional drivers showed that speed variability, SDLP and reaction time increased from baseline during both the PSD tests, among both the driving groups. The speed variability, SDLP and reaction time of professional drivers differed significantly from other drivers under PSD conditions. Contrary to the existing belief, the professional drivers had significant decrements in driving performance due to PSD.

Conclusion

A critical and comparative analysis revealed that driving experience/skill of professional drivers does not improve their resistance to deteriorating effects of sleep loss.

