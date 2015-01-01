Abstract

Sun glare is one of the major environmental issues contributing to traffic crashes. Every year, many traffic crashes in the United States are attributed to sun glare. However, quantitative analysis of the influence of sun glare on traffic crashes has not been widely undertaken. This study used traffic crash narrative data for 7 years (2010-2016) from Louisiana to identify crash reports that provided evidence of drivers indicating sun glare as the primary contributing factor of the crashes. Additional geometry and traffic information was collected to identify the list of key crash-contributing factors. This study used cluster correspondence analysis to perform the data analysis. After performing several iterations, six clusters were identified that provided additional insight in relation to sun glare-related crashes. The six clusters are associated with mixed (business and residential) localities, intersection-related crashes on U.S. roadways, single-vehicle crashes on residential two-lane undivided roadways, curve-related crashes on parish roadways in residential localities, interstate-related crashes in open country localities, and curve-related crashes in open country localities. The findings of the current study can add insights to the ongoing safety analysis on sun glare-related crashes.

