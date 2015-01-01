Abstract

The objective of this research was to develop new intersection crash prediction models for consideration in the second edition of the Highway Safety Manual (HSM), consistent with existing methods in HSM Part C and comprehensive in their ability to address a wide range of intersection configurations and traffic control types in rural and urban areas. The focus of the research was on developing safety performance functions (SPFs) for intersection configurations and traffic control types not currently addressed in HSM Part C. SPFs were developed for the following general intersection configurations and traffic control types: rural and urban all-way stop-controlled intersections; rural three-leg intersections with signal control; intersections on high-speed urban and suburban arterials (i.e., arterials with speed limits greater than or equal to 50 mph); urban five-leg intersections with signal control; three-leg intersections where the through movements make turning maneuvers at the intersections; crossroad ramp terminals at single-point diamond interchanges; and crossroad ramp terminals at tight diamond interchanges. Development of severity distribution functions (SDFs) for use in combination with SPFs to estimate crash severity as a function of geometric design elements and traffic control features was explored; but owing to challenges and inconsistencies in developing and interpreting the SDFs, it was recommended for the second edition of the HSM that crash severity for the new intersection configurations and traffic control types be addressed in a manner consistent with existing methods in Chapters 10, 11, and 12 of the first edition, without use of SDFs.

