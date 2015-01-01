Abstract

With the advancement of self-driving technology, the commercialization of robot taxi (Robo-taxi) services is expected. However, there is some skepticism as to whether such taxi services will be successfully accepted by real customers because of perceived safety-related concerns; therefore, studies focused on user experience have become more crucial. Although many studies statistically analyze user experience data obtained by surveying individuals' perceptions of Robo-taxis or indirectly through simulators, there is a lack of research that statistically analyzes data obtained directly from actual Robo-taxi service experiences. Accordingly, based on the user experience data obtained by implementing a Robo-taxi service in the downtown of Seoul and Daejeon in South Korea, this study quantitatively analyzes the effect of user experience on user acceptance through structural equation modeling and path analysis. Balanced and highly valid insights were also obtained by re-analyzing meaningful relationships obtained through statistical models based on the results of in-depth interviews. The results revealed that the experience of the traveling stage had the greatest effect on user acceptance, and the cutting-edge nature of the service and apprehension of technology were emotions that had a significant effect on user acceptance. Based on these findings, guidelines are suggested for the design and marketing of future Robo-taxi services.

