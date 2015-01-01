Abstract

This study examined the visual characteristics of drivers with color weakness to improve their safety while driving. Significantly affected by the traffic environment, drivers with color weakness are not able to recognize traffic lights rapidly and accurately, which endangers traffic safety. In the first part of the research, through a static visual recognition test of color vision using the orthogonal method, the study explored the influence of light intensity, visual recognition distance, and color weakness type on the perception of traffic light colors by participants with color weakness. In the second part, a dynamic visual recognition test of color vision was conducted through simulating the driving environment of urban roads. Eye movement indexes between participants with color weakness and those with normal vision were analyzed by means of different vehicle speeds and time periods. The results indicated that the type of color weakness was the dominant factor affecting visual recognition of traffic lights. The eye movements of participants with deuteranomaly were close to those of people with normal vision, whereas the eye movement index of those with protanomaly and dyserythrochloropsia were significantly different. Distraction, slower responses, and higher color recognition error rates for the traffic lights were major characteristics--all representing risks that increase at night. To reduce the probability of road traffic injury, the driving safety of people with color weakness should be addressed.

