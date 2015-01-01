|
Majumdar A, Manole I, Nalty R. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(2): 476-489.
(Copyright © 2022, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
Abstract
Academics and the maritime industry have used the Heinrich Pyramid for decades to justify overall safety theory, risk assessments, and accident prevention strategies. Most use Heinrich's original severity ratios (1:29:300) for accident causation development in a factory setting. However, to use the Pyramid effectively and mitigate risks/hazards, it must be calibrated to represent specific industry reality. This paper, for the first time, focuses on calibration of Heinrich's Pyramid to maritime accident data, using databases from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch of the Department for Transport. This research clusters five years (2013-2017) of accident data, using K-Means clustering on categorical variables and severity levels of accidents, similar logic to Heinrich's analysis. This approach and descriptive statistics provide new ratios between accident severity classifications for casualties with a ship (CS) and occupational accidents (OAs) separately.
Language: en
calibration; marine; port; ports and channels; safety; safety performance and analysis; seaports