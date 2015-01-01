Abstract

Rapid proliferation of small, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) promises to revolutionize traditional methods used to carry out civil engineering surveys and analyses and conduct physical infrastructure inspections. One of the most promising areas of implementation of innovative UAS technology includes the integration of UAS into current state Department of Transportation (DOT) bridge inspections. While regular bridge inspections are paramount for road user safety, many traditional inspection methods and procedures are cumbersome, expensive, and time consuming; present significant hazards to both the traveling public and the inspection personnel; and are disruptive to normal operations of the transportation facilities. The results of recent studies indicate that UAS can serve as a useful tool in many highway bridge inspection procedures, while significantly reducing costs and time and improving safety. The major factors that affect the success of integrating UAS into the bridge inspection process relate to selection of the proper types of UAS platforms and avionics, data collection sensors and processing software, as well as conduct of task-specific pilot training. The paper provides an examination of current standard bridge inspection procedures and protocols currently carried out by state DOTs; an evaluation of state DOT experiences with the integration of UAS technology into bridge inspections; and an assessment of the issues and challenges associated with this technology. It is expected that this paper will be of interest to a wide range of stakeholders representing state and federal governments, academia, and industry.

