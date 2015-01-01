SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ma H, Wu H, Hu Y, Chen Z, Luo J. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(2): 649-662.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/03611981211045205

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The emergence of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAV) is of great significance to the development of transportation systems. This paper proposes a multiple-factors aware car-following (MACF) model for CAVs with the consideration of multiple factors including vehicle co-optimization velocity, velocity difference of multiple PVs, and space headway of multiple PVs. The Next Generation Simulation (NGSIM) dataset and the genetic algorithm are used to calibrate the parameters of the model. The stability of the MACF model is first theoretically proved and then empirically verified via numerical simulation experiments. In addition, the VISSIM software is partially redeveloped based on the MACF model to analyze mixed traffic flows consisting of human-driven vehicles and CAVs.

RESULTS show that the integration of CAVs based on the MACF model effectively improves the average velocity and throughput of the system.


Language: en

Keywords

automated/autonomous vehicles; car-following; connected vehicles; operations; traffic flow theory and characteristics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print