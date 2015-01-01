Abstract

The American Indian population is at high risk for motor vehicle (MV) crash injury. Although this is preventable, the majority of these indigenous populations lack fundamental data needed to understand these events and implement effective countermeasures. This cross-case study sets a framework by exploring Indian nations' crash reporting systems (CRS) and the potential to fill this information void. An inventory process conducted with four tribes produced a pragmatic approach that tribes can refine to fulfill local objectives for accountability, sovereignty, and system integrity. Enormous benefits can be derived from a reliable CRS. The study shows that electronically documenting MV crash event data is plausible with commitment from tribes and support from other stakeholders.

