Abstract

The restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) intersection is a form of innovative intersection design that reroutes left-turn and through traffic from the minor road to U-turn crossovers on the major road. When implemented correctly, an RCUT intersection can provide significant safety and operational benefits over the conventional intersection configuration. The RCUT may be controlled by traffic signals, STOP control, merges and diverges, or a combination of these. There is currently no concrete guidance in relation to when the use of traffic signal control is warranted at an RCUT intersection. This study investigated traffic volume conditions that may warrant consideration of traffic signal control at an RCUT intersection. Simulation experiments including two geometric configurations and three traffic control schemes were designed and run in VISSIM to evaluate the effects of traffic conditions on intersection delay and queue lengths. Traffic was varied by changing the composition, approach volumes, and origin-destination flow patterns to reflect different conditions that may occur at the intersection on any given day. For the range of conditions studied, the results of the simulation analysis suggested that the RCUT intersection may operate better with traffic signals (at all junctions) when the minor roadway traffic volume is more than 450 vehicles per hour (vph) and the major roadway has two through lanes. The corresponding minor roadway volume threshold increases to 575 vph when the major roadway has four through lanes.

Language: en