Anil Chaudhari A., K. K. Srinivasan, B. R. Chilukuri, M. Treiber, and O. Okhrin. Calibrating Wiedemann-99 Model Parameters to Trajectory Data of Mixed Vehicular Traffic. Transportation Research Record: Journal of the Transportation Research Board, 2021. (Original DOI:10.1177/03611981211037543)



In the original OnlineFirst published version of the above-referenced article, in Figure 1 the labels "OPDV" and "CLDV" were interchanged. OPDV should be on the left-hand side and CLDV should be on the right-hand side. The revised Figure 1 appears below.



In addition, in the text under the subheading "Regime Classification Procedure" in Case 1, there is extra term added "

It should be:



Case 1: IF [DX(t)>=SDX(t) & DV(t)<=SDV(t)] OR IF [DV(t)

