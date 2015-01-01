SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kang L, Wu C. Transp. Lett. 2022; 14(2): 114-123.

(Copyright © 2022, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19427867.2020.1819077

unavailable

Safety performance comparison among decision-making units (DMUs) is a useful approach for impelling underperforming DMUs to learn the safety practice of those benchmarking ones. Considering the output-input ratio, performance scores for Chinese provincial road safety from 2016 to 2018 are computed by using data envelopment analysis method. The results show that the average score of Chinese provincial road safety performance is 0.657. Shanghai, Hunan, and Gansu are all efficient for the past 3 years. The group-frontier of the central region approaches the meta-frontier, and the group-frontier of the western region lags behind the meta-frontier. Henan of 2016 has been overtaken 25 EU countries of 2008 in terms of performance scores. This study helps international scholars to understand the general situation of Chinese road safety and enables policymakers to improve the road safety performance of the underperforming provinces by learning the safety insight from those best-performing ones.


data envelopment analysis; output-input ratio; performance evaluation; Road safety; safety performance

