Abstract

Increasingly, drivers are choosing to buy usage-based automobile insurance (UBI). Manage-how-you-drive (MHYD) insurance, a new type of UBI, incorporates active safety management to monitor driver behavior and issue warnings as needed. While researchers have introduced telematics data into automobile insurance pricing, the specific effect of in-vehicle active safety management on driver risk assessment has been neglected, especially for truck drivers, whose crashes have more serious consequences. This study uses telematics and in-vehicle monitoring features to examine the key factors underlying large commercial truck crashes, and quantifies the effect of these factors on crash risk. Data from 2,185 trucks in Shanghai, China, were collected for a total of 105,786 trips and 465,555 in-vehicle warnings to investigate three types of factors affecting risk: travel characteristics, driving behavior, and in-vehicle warnings. A zero-inflated Poisson (ZIP) regression model was built, and a ZIP model without the warning variables as well as a basic Poisson model with warnings were considered for comparison. It was found that the ZIP model considering in-vehicle warning information performed significantly better than the other models. The standardized regression coefficient method was used to identify the most important variables. In-vehicle yawn and smoking warnings had significantly more association with the number of crashes than did the travel characteristics and driving behavior variables, though freeway distance traveled, average freeway speed, percentage of trips on sunny days, and percentage of trips at night also correlated significantly with crash risk. These results can provide a reference for UBI insurance professionals considering in-vehicle active safety management, as well as support freight companies in drafting appropriate working regulations.

