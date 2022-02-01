Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the association of experiencing bullying within the past year with the prevalence of lifetime childhood asthma in US children and adolescents; and whether this associations vary with sex of the child and select socioeconomic indicators.



METHODS: We performed secondary analysis of data from the 2018 National Survey of Children's Health participants aged 6 to 17 years (n=19,766). We used log-binomial regression to examine the association between bullying and lifetime childhood asthma before and after controlling for select covariates. We also tested interactions of bullying with sex and select socioeconomic indicators.



RESULTS: Children who experience bullying have a significantly increased probability of having asthma in adjusted analyses. The probability of childhood asthma increased with the frequency of bullying with PRs starting at 1.28 (95%CI:1.06, 1.55) for children bullied 1-2 times per year to 1.59 (95%:1.22, 2.09) for those being bullied at least 4 times per month. This association did not differ with sex of the child and select socioeconomic indicators.



CONCLUSION: We found that children who experienced bullying had a greater probability of having asthma relative to those who never experienced bullying. These finding highlight the impact of psychosocial stressors on asthma as a nontraditional trigger in children with asthma.

Language: en