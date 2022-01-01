Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify correlates of life satisfaction at 10 years after moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) using an extreme phenotyping approach.



DESIGN: Effect sizes were calculated in this observational cohort study to estimate relationships of 10-year post-injury extreme high, extreme low, and moderate life satisfaction with: 1) pre-injury demographics, injury-related factors, and functional characteristics at inpatient rehabilitation admission and discharge; and 2) post-injury demographics and clinical and functional measures at 10 years post-injury. SETTING: Multi-center longitudinal database study PARTICIPANTS: 4800 people from the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research TBI Database with life satisfaction data at 10 years post-TBI INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: Satisfaction With Life Scale RESULTS: While few pre-injury factors or clinical and functional factors shortly after injury were associated with 10-year life satisfaction groups, the following 10-year post-injury factors were associated with extreme high versus extreme low life satisfaction group membership: greater independent functioning, less disability, more frequent community participation, being employed, and having fewer depressive and anxiety symptoms. Those with extreme high life satisfaction were distinctly different from those with moderate and those with extreme low satisfaction. Extreme high life satisfaction was underrepresented among Non-Hispanic Black persons relative to Non-Hispanic White persons. Relationships between life satisfaction and independent functioning, disability, and participation were attenuated among Non-Hispanic Black persons.



CONCLUSIONS: Extreme phenotyping analysis complements existing knowledge regarding life satisfaction post- moderate to severe TBI and may inform acute and post-acute clinical service delivery by comparing extreme high and extreme low life satisfaction subgroups.



FINDINGS suggest little association between personal, clinical, and functional characteristics early post-TBI and life satisfaction 10 years later. Contemporaneous correlates of extreme high life satisfaction exist at 10 years post-TBI, though the positive relationship of these variables to life satisfaction may be attenuated for Non-Hispanic Black persons.

