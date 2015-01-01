Abstract

Wheeled mobility and seating (WMS) devices allow users to achieve greater mobility independence. Previous studies determined that 53% of wheelchair users required one or more repairs over a 6-month period; however, there are a limited number of studies that have evaluated types of repairs. The purpose of this study was to describe the types of manual wheelchair, power wheelchair, and scooter repairs within the Wheelchair Repair Registry (WRR) and examine the association between WMS devices and the frequency of repairs. A dataset of 4,645 devices distributed in the United States was collected from equipment suppliers who performed and logged community-based wheelchair repair services. The results demonstrated common repairs found across devices were within the wheels/tires/forks and batteries/cables categories. Device type was the most significant predictor of variance in the number of repairs. Customizable manual wheelchairs, tilt-in-space, Groups 2 & 3 power wheelchairs, and scooters were associated with higher number of repairs compared to non-customizable manual wheelchairs, pediatric, heavy duty manual wheelchairs, and Group 4 power wheelchairs. The higher failure rate found in specific devices may be associated with a population of more active users, environment/conditions where equipment is used, time spent in equipment, additional features on device, or lower durability.

