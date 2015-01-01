Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Drug-drug interactions among people with suicidal behavior is a challenging topic, considering the harm it poses for patients already vulnerable and the lack of literature on the thematic. This aspect must not be neglected in research and clinical practice, and thus requires thorough investigation.



OBJECTIVE: to investigate predictors of drug-drug interaction of prescribed drugs and the prescription of two or more drugs for people admitted due to suicidal behavior in a psychiatric emergency department (short-stay hospital ward).



METHOD: A cross-sectional study with retrospective approach, carried out in a Brazilian psychiatric emergency unit in 2015. Data about first and last medical prescriptions were collected from 127 patients' files. Descriptive statistics and the Zero Adjusted Logarithmic Distribution (ZALG) model were adopted, with the significance level α = 0.05.



RESULTS: Potential drug-drug interactions were found in most of the first and last prescriptions. The sample majority were female, with previous suicide attempts, being discharged from the hospital with three drugs (or more) prescribed, and without referral to any health service. Age and comorbidities were predictors of more drug prescriptions and the amount of prescribed drugs was the most important predictor of drug-drug interactions (quantity and severity).



CONCLUSIONS: the variables associated with drug-drug interactions and prescription of two or more drugs among people with suicidal behavior needs to be investigated in different contexts and addressed in interventions with the aim to promote patient safety.

