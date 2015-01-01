|
Citation
|
Swartz EE, Register-Mihalik JK, Broglio SP, Mihalik JP, Myers JL, Guskiewicz KM, Bailes J, Hoge M. J. Athl. Train. 2022; 57(2): 113-124.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, National Athletic Trainers' Association (USA))
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35201304
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To provide evidence-based recommendations for reducing the prevalence of head-first contact behavior in American football players with the aim of reducing the risk of head and neck injuries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
concussion; helmet; sport injury; catastrophic injury; chronic traumatic encephalopathy