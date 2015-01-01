|
Citation
Germann D, Cancelliere C, Kazemi M, Marshall C, Hogg-Johnson S. JCCA J. Can. Chiropr. Assoc. 2021; 65(3): 260-274.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Chiropractic Association)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
35197643
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: 1) To determine which characteristics of adolescent athletes with SRC are associated with 'early' versus 'late' presentation for multimodal treatment; 2) to build a propensity score to investigate the effects of treatment timing during the management of SRCs.
Language: en
Keywords
|
concussion; rehabilitation; mild traumatic brain injury; chiropractic; chiropratique; commotion; commotion liée au sport; lésion cérébrale traumatique légère; multi-modal treatment; réadaptation; sport related concussion; traitement multimodal