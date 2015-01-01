Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate the degree of knowledge North American chiropractors have in regards to concussion diagnosis and management.



METHODS: A Concussion Knowledge Assessment Tool (CKAT) survey was administered to North American chiropractors through SurveyMonkey.com. This survey was sent to all practicing members of the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) and Canadian Chiropractic Association (CCA).



RESULTS: 1321 surveys were completed and analyzed (response rate of 3.3%). The average score of the CKAT amongst North American Chiropractors was 4.82 out of 9. Using our modified scoring method, chiropractors scored 39.44 out of 48.



CONCLUSIONS: North American chiropractors who participated in this study demonstrated concussion knowledge and management using the CKAT tool. Further investigation is recommended in order to address learning gaps and updating the CKAT based on current literature and guidelines.

