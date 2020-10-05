Abstract

AIM AND OBJECTIVE: Traumatic dental injury (TDI) is a significant public health concern. This study aimed to perform a systematic review on the prevalence, trends, and possible risk factors of dental trauma in permanent teeth among children and adolescents in India.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Literature search was carried out, in PubMed, EMBASE, Web of Science, Cochrane, Google scholar, and Gray literature (MDS dissertation, manuscripts) database up to October 5, 2020, reporting on dental trauma prevalence in India. Meta-analyses were done using random effects model. Pooled estimates were calculated with a confidence interval of 95% (95% CI) both for prevalence and odds ratios (OR). Trend analysis was performed for the included studies. Quality assessment of the included studies was done using the Hoy checklist for prevalence studies. Qualitative synthesis was done for predictors in which meta-analysis could not be performed.



RESULTS: This online searching strategy collected and listed 2,491 articles on this topic. After evaluating their titles and abstracts, only 59 were finally selected for complete review and data collection. All studies had been performed in children and adolescents. The pooled prevalence of dental trauma in permanent teeth was 11%. Positive summary association of dental trauma with male gender (pooled OR = 1.52; 95% CI: 1.37-1.70), inadequate lip coverage (pooled OR = 4.76; 95% CI: 3.18-7.11), and increased overjet of >3.5mm (pooled OR = 4.84; 95% CI: 2.86-8.19) and >5.5 mm (pooled OR = 4.93; 95% CI: 4.32-5.63) was observed. Prevalence of dental trauma showed an increasing trend with time. All of the studies were having moderate-high risk of bias.



CONCLUSION: Approximately 9-13% of the children and adolescents in India presented some type of TDI in permanent teeth, with an increasing trend. Boys, children, and adolescents presenting inadequate lip coverage, or an increased overjet greater than 3.5 and 5.5 mm are more likely to have traumatic dental injuries.



CLINICAL SIGNIFICANCE: Future population-based analytical studies on TDI in India are recommended.

Language: en