Shakya DR, Upadhaya SR, Thapa M. JNMA J. Nepal Med. Assoc. 2021; 59(241): 954-961.

(Copyright © 2021, Nepal Medical Association)

10.31729/jnma.6931

35199720

Nepal is a geographically, ecologically, bio-culturally and ethnically diverse country. Cannabis has been a flora, used in various forms and ways and its effect has been variably a matter of concern in Nepal. Perception to its use has also been changing with time with the dynamics of various factors and trends around and in the world. The views of its proponents at times appear with relatively more powerful influence among people though the views of the opponents seem less, and relatively less influential. Proponents advocate for its legalization with highlights of its different uses and benefits whereas opponents, mainly mental health professionals point out sporadically its adverse consequences, mainly in psychological health. The purpose of this review is to explore the existing literature regarding cannabis use and abuse in Nepal. Search for articles for this review was performed in PubMed, Google Scholar, and Nepal Journal Online. We summarize and discuss about cannabis in various aspects in the Nepalese context. The overarching objective is to reflect upon the ongoing debate regarding its harm and benefits, thereby upon the issue of its legalization in Nepal.


Humans; Health Personnel; *Cannabis; Nepal/epidemiology; Mental Health; cannabis; cannabis abuse; cannabis use; Nepal.

